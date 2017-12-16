Teen battling Cancer filled with emotion after bedroom makeover

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Volunteers with the Predators ladies and special spaces spent Saturday making dreams come true.

“Painting, hanging wall paper, building furniture,” said Rhonda McCarthy who is with Special Spaces.

Her task along with the other volunteers was to turn an office into a private beach style bedroom for Krystal Adams.

“She has been moved down from her bedroom upstairs to the office so we wanted to make it just a real pretty place,” said McCarthy.

Krystal is battling a rare brain tumor, but on this day, she says the only thing she had to battle was holding back tears of joy.

“I was actually really surprised and I wanted to cry and my dad wanted to cry too,” said Krystal.

“I told her when I gave her a hug I said don’t make me cry and I am glad I’m not,” said her father James Adams.

After walking into her new room it was clear that she loved every part of it. One of her favorite parts was a chandelier hanging from the ceiling, but she also liked the seashells and blue walls depicting the ocean.

“I love, love, love, love, love the beach,” said Krystal.

Krystal says she is thankful to all the volunteers who came out and made her day so special.

“Thank you and I am so grateful for everything,” said Krystal.

Not only did she get a new room, but her favorite Preds player, Pekka Rinne, gave her a signed hockey stick as well.