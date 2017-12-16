Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, December 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This is the last big weekend of shopping before Christmas and the shops of Germantown are getting together for a Winter Market.

Each store will have good deals and complimentary drinks.

Stores like Alexis and Bolt and Poppy and Monroe will have a lot of options for the stylish person on your list.

Flea Market weekend is here early for the holidays. Over at the Nashville Fairgrounds they’ll be open until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Remember it is $5 to park.

Nashville’s Nutcracker performed by the Nashville Ballet has two shows Saturday at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

There is a 2 p.m. and a 7 p.m. show.

I’m seeing available tickets for both shows starting around $45 and going up from there.

Also at TPAC you’ll find two performances of A Christmas Story.

Those are at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for A Christmas Story start around $25 and going up from there.