NBA player’s ex-wife charged in connection with his murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local 24 in Memphis has confirmed that Sherra Wright, ex-wife of murdered basketball star Lorenzen Wright, has been arrested in Riverside, California, in connection with the former Grizzlies player’s death.

The man charged with Wright’s murder pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. 46-year-old Billy Turner is charged with first degree murder in the 2010 shooting death of Wright.

Turner’s arrest last week came more than seven years after the discovery of Wright’s body in southeast Memphis.

The former wife of Lorenzen Wright has been named in a three-count indictment for allegedly conspiring with a Collierville man to kill the former Memphis basketball star in 2010, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Saturday.

Sherra Wright, 46, and previously indicted Billy R. Turner, also 46, were indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Wright, who lives in Murrieta, Calif., was arrested Friday night by federal marshals on a fugitive warrant and is in custody in the Riverside County (Calif.) Jail pending extradition proceedings.

Turner, who was indicted Dec. 5 on first-degree murder charges, remains in the Shelby County Jail on $1 million bond on the new superseding indictment returned Tuesday.

The announcement was made at a news conference this morning in the office of Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings.

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010, when he left the Collierville home of Sherra Wright. Early the following morning Germantown Police received a 911 call from his cell phone, but the call was interrupted by gunfire.

Wright’s body was discovered July 28, 2010, in a field by Callis Cutoff Road near Hacks Cross and Winchester. He had been shot multiple times. According to the indictment, Wright was killed sometime between July 17 and July 20 that year. He was 34.

On Nov. 9 this year, authorities announced that they hadlocated the murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Miss.

The indictment returned Tuesday alleges that Sherra Wright and Turner:

(Count 1) between July 17, 2010, and July 20, 2010, unlawfully, intentionally and with premeditation killed Lorenzen Wright;

(Count 2) between April 1, 2010, and July 30, 2010, unlawfully and intentionally agreed, conspired and acted to kill Lorenzen Wright with premeditation, and that Sherra Wright and Turner, in furtherance of the conspiracy, travelled to the area of Callis Cut and Hacks Cross Road to kill Lorenzen Wright;

(Count 3) between April 1, 2010, and July 17, 2010, attempted to unlawfully, intentionally and with premeditation kill Lorenzen Wright, acquired firearms to commit the act, recruited an unindicted co-conspirator to help them and, on the part of Turner, travelled to Lorenzen Wright’s home outside of Atlanta to commit the offense. While the offense was committed in part in other jurisdictions, it began in Shelby County, Tenn.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman of the DA’s Multi-Agency Gang Prosecution Unit (MGU), and Asst. Dist. Atty. Colin Campbell, also of the MGU that prosecutes homicide cases and other violent crimes associated with gang activity, specific targeted gang members or special cases assigned by the District Attorney General.