Man injured in Sumner County officer-involved shooting is now facing charges

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged, after he reportedly pointed a gun at sheriff’s deputies following a police chase in October.

Police say John Kimball was discharged from the hospital Friday and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest and reckless driving for the October 24 incident that ended in Bethpage.

Reports say the suspect got out of the car and pointed his gun in the direction of four deputies.

When he refused to drop his weapon, deputies fired shots injuring Kimball.

Kimball remained hospitalized until his release Friday.

The identities of the officers involved have not been released.