Man arrested for alleged vandalism at Opry Mills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after allegedly going on a vandalism tirade in Opry Mills mall Friday.

Gerrod Hathaway was arrested Friday after he smashed out a window at the Opry Mills Macaroni Grill and destroyed music equipment, police said.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the mall where they encountered Hathaway on a stage outside of the Macaroni Grill holding a metal stanchion.

Police asked him to drop it and put his hands behind his back. Hathaway complied with all commands, the affidavit states.

Police concluded that the 30-year-old used the metal stanchion to break the window. The affidavit states that he broke a light up sign owned by the mall. It also states that he broke musical equipment, including a guitar owned by Parker Layton, a man who was in the mall playing the instrument.

The affidavit said that Hathaway was charged with Vandalism of property $1,000 or less.