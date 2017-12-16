Gas station clerk robbed at knifepoint in Bellevue Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say two men robbed a Bellevue gas station early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m. two men went in to the Mapco on Highway 70 south, according to police reports.

One of the suspects had a knife and reportedly went behind the check-out counter and demanded money from the register.

The clerk complied and gave him $15, while the other suspect stole cigarettes, say police.

The witness says the pair were wearing stocking caps and flannel shirts and drove off in a red or maroon SUV.

If you have any information on the suspects in this case, call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers. (615) 74-CRIME.