Christmas ideas for Mom in What the Tech?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Moms can be hard to buy for and Truth be told, many moms aren’t comfortable learning how to use new technology.

Not all moms of course but many moms tell me they have no interest in drones, robots or other high tech gadgets. but they might like these:

If her car doesn’t have a phone connected speaker there a a few that connect to the phone and the radio.

Jabra has a few that connect to the phone through Bluetooth so she can answer a call and carry on a conversation hands-free.

The Jabra Freeway has an HD audio speaker so she can listen to music playing on her phone.

These start at around 50-dollars. If she doesn’t already have an Amazon Alexa device she’ll likely love an Echo Dot.

She can play music, get recipes, the news. These are only about $40 from Amazon.

She’ll also want a Bluetooth speaker to go with it and The Vox is a great companion to the Dot.

It sounds good and adds looks to the Dot. It runs on a battery so you can take the Dot anywhere without needing to plug it in.

The Vaux is $50.The Amazon Surprise Sweets is a gift that keeps on giving. Get the Surprise Sweets Dash button.

Whenever she presses the button, a box of sweets is shipped to her. The box of chocolates and other gourmet sweets arrive in a few days.

She won’t know what she’s getting until it shows up on her doorstep. Each Sweet Treats box is charged to your account. They’re about $18 for each order.

If mom lives out of town, take a look at the NixPlay digital photo frame.

The cool thing about this is you can upload photos from wherever you are. Just snap the photo, open the app and upload.

The picture will automatically on the frame. the nixplay frame starts at $80.

If your mom says she doesn’t have time to spend learning how to use techie gifts make sure you point out that these gifts are easy to use and they’ll save time.