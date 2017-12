NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating an incident in east Nashville.

Police responded to the call around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night at the corner of Dickerson Pike and Marie Street.

Police said two people were transported to the hospital with one person being cut.

Officers believed the incident started on an MTA bus but aren’t sure if it happened on the bus.

Investigators are on the scene and still investigating the situation.

No names have been released at this time.