Wreaths Across America ceremonies take place this weekend to honor veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A simple act of gratitude in a corner of Arlington National Cemetery has grown into a nationwide salute to our veterans each Christmas.

Wreaths Across America is happening this weekend with a mission to remember, honor and teach: Remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.

There are a handful of ceremonies happening across Middle Tennessee, including at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. A Christmas wreath is placed at each of the veterans’ graves.

The service at this cemetery started back in 2006 with just 6 wreaths. This weekend, they have more 4,500 wreaths.

More than 470 boxes of wreaths will be delivered there Friday morning. It’s thousands of wreaths but still not enough to cover each grave. There are more than 11,000 veterans buried at that cemetery.

There will also be a ceremony at Stones River National Cemetery in Murfreesboro this weekend. Local and state officials will be speaking, as well as Gold Star families. This ceremony starts at noon.

Click here to find a ceremony near you.