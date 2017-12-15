Still no decision if Nashville will get MLS team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Major League Soccer Expansion Committee is still mulling over four final cities, including Nashville Friday.

Nashville, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Sacramento all submitted bids for a professional team.

A decision was expected Thursday after each city made its final bid for a MLS team in New York City last week.

If a soccer team comes to Music City, a stadium would likely be built at the fairgrounds off Wedgewood Avenue.

A decision could come between Monday and Wednesday of next week.