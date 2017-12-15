Sen. Bob Corker announces support for tax bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Sen. Bob Corker says he will vote for the sweeping GOP tax package.

The Tennessee senator, who opposed the original Senate bill, said in a statement Friday that although the bill is far from perfect, the once-in-a-generation opportunity “to make U.S. businesses domestically more productive and internationally more competitive is one we should not miss.”

Corker had complained about adding to the nation’s $20 trillion debt with deep tax cuts.

In his statement, Corker said, “I realize this is a bet on our country’s enterprising spirit, and that is a bet I am willing to make.”

Corker is retiring when his term ends next year.