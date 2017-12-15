POLL: Do you think the GOP tax plan will benefit you and your family?

Congress could vote to pass the president’s sweeping tax reform package next week. Some highlights include:

Cutting the top tax rate for the wealthiest Americans from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.

Doubling the standard deduction, to $24,000 for married couples.

Scaling back the deduction for state and local taxes, allowing families to deduct up to a total of $10,000 in property and income taxes.

Repealing the mandate under Obamacare that requires most Americans to get health insurance

