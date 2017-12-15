Police: Memphis mother arrested after boy, 6, found weighing 13 pounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Memphis mother is jailed for child abuse after her six-year-old son was reportedly admitted to the hospital weighing 13 pounds.

Andrea Caldwell is charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect.

According to WATN, the Department of Children’s Services had been looking for the child since May.

The television station reported the child was found by a DCS worker last week at a hotel and reportedly had bruises all over his body, matted hair and bed sores.

Police said the boy has severe developmental delays and the DCS worker reported his feeding tube was clogged and didn’t appear to work.

He was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where it was determined his weight was 13 pounds. DCS reported to investigators he weighed 40 pounds when he was last seen in March.

Caldwell remains in jail on $175,000 bond. She is due in court Thursday.