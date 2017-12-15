Police: Man breaks into Nashville officer’s Hermitage home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly unknowingly broke into a Metro police officer’s home.

David Ewing remains in the Metro jail on charges of aggravated burglary.

According to his arrest warrant, Officer Bobby Watkins arrived home Thursday morning just after 10 a.m. to find a van parked in his driveway on Trenton Drive in Hermitage.

The officer circled his home and saw his back glass sliding door had been shattered.

According to police, Watkins went back to his car to get his service weapon when Ewing reportedly walked around from the back of the house.

Officer Watkins detained the man and called for on-duty police to arrive.

Ewing’s affidavit states his story changed several times during his interview. He first reportedly said he saw someone kicking in the back door, but the back door can’t be seen from the road, and he’s also accused of saying he was dropping someone off at the home.

He ultimately admitted to driving the car that was parked in the driveway when Officer Watkins arrived.