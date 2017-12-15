Nashville teen accidentally shoots self in leg with stolen gun, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say an 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun.

Kentrell Walton remains booked in jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a handgun and theft of property.

According to his arrest affidavit, officers were called to TriStar Southern Hills late Thursday night in response to a gunshot wound.

Walton reportedly told police he accidentally shot himself in the leg while inside a car with two of his friends.

Officers found three guns inside the car and said all three came back as stolen from On Target, a gun store in Murfreesboro.

Walton allegedly admitted one of the guns was his, and two of his friends were also cited for theft of property.