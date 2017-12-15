Mt. Juliet man indicted in child pornography investigation

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet man has been indicted in a child pornography investigation.

The indictment against John Carrasquillo comes after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being transmitted over a social media account.

According to police, Carrasquillo was identified as the person who had possession of images consistent with child porn. Police said the 60-year-old was found to be in passion of nearly 1,600 images.

A grand jury returned an indictment, charging him with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 images.

He was arrested at his home on Friday without incident and booked into the Wilson County jail on a $75,000 bond.