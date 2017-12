CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The sheriff’s office in Christian County is hoping the public can help locate a man recently released from prison.

Joseph Parrott, also known as Scott Pailoi, is wanted for several break-ins, a school bus incident, and loitering in the area.

Christian County officials say he has two warrants for his arrest in both McCracken and Christian counties.

If you see him, please contact our dispatch center immediately at 270-890-1300 or 911.