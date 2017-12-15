Long-awaited Bridge over Broad opens in Murfreesboro this weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major milestone for drivers in Murfreesboro, the long- awaited Bridge over Broad is expected to open this weekend.

The bridge project is supposed to help drivers better navigate one of the state’s busiest intersection.

Both sides of the Bridge over Broad should be open Sunday.

The bridge will allow the traffic flow on Old Fort Parkway and Memorial Boulevard to continue over Broad Street, helping to prevent traffic jams at the intersection.

The project is 18-months behind schedule because of design and utility issues.

“It was delayed for us, but we really wanted to get this project done right. The city wanted to get this project done right; for us that 18-months was definitely worth it to make sure we were not cutting corners and making sure we did anything correctly,” Tennessee Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kathryn Shulte said.

The original cost was about $17.2 million, while the final price tag will be about $22.8 million.

TDOT officials said the cost is outweighed by the much needed improvements.

“This intersection was one of the busiest in the entire state of Tennessee, so it was a big priority for us to elevate the congestion in that area,” said Schulte.

She continued, “That’s what this bridge does – it allows you, if you’re traveling through, you don’t even have to stop. You can keep traveling straight through. I do think it will make it a little safer. You know, there are not many areas to crash when you are able to just head through. You don’t have to stop.”

Even though the bridge will open this weekend, there is still more work ahead.

“The project is not finished, we still have traffic signal work that needs to be done, there is still paving work that needs to be done, and of course some cosmetic landscaping work,” Schulte said. So there are going to still be construction workers out there so people do need to be aware of that.”