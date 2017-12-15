Gunman wanted after robbery at Madison Domino’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the gunman who robbed a Madison Domino’s Thursday night.

It happened at the pizzeria located at 1601 North Gallatin Pike around 10 p.m.

Police said the gunman entered the business and sat at the counter for a few minutes before asking the cashier about the menu.

According to police, when the employee tried to answer, the man displayed a gun and demanded money from the register. He fled on foot with $40 in cash, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.