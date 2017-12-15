Franklin teen with rare brain tumor to receive bedroom makeover

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Krystal Adams really wants a chandelier in her bedroom.

“I love chandeliers. Like, they are the best thing ever. I have to have one in every house I go to. I mean, I don’t… but I want to,” says the teenager with a smile.

Adams is battling cancer. She’s been re-diagnosed with a brain tumor, but if you ask her, she’s like any other teenager.

A self-described girly-girl, she loves to decorate and watch the Nashville Predators play.

This weekend, Special Spaces, along with the help of The Predators Ladies, will transform her bedroom. In just 8 hours, she’ll have new paint, furniture, bedding and hopefully, a chandelier.

“I want it to look like I’m at the beach,” said Adams.

The final design will be a surprise, says Rhonda McCarthy, Director of Special Spaces, Nashville chapter. Special Spaces redesigns the bedrooms of children with life-threatening illnesses.

“I get choked up when I talk about it. I think that part is the icing on the cake, to be able to see their joy from the room. The parents, too,” said McCarthy.

She added, “It’s important to have a pretty room, a cool room for boys, to go and recover in, to heal, to just enjoy, so it does make a difference.”

The work will be done in one day. It gets underway at 9 a.m. and the reveal is at 5 p.m.

Adams is excited to have a place of her own. She’s been sleeping in her parent’s office as she’s going through treatment.

Her parents moved her bedroom downstairs because it’s easier for her to get around on her walker. Adams hope the white walls are turned a shade of blue, preferably aqua, like the water.

As for sand on the floor? Adams laughs and says, “I would if I could.”

It’ll be a special place for her to escape.

“The way I feel is way more than words can express, I mean, I would have cry or something for them to understand,” said Adams.