Former candidate James Mackler endorses Phil Bredesen for U.S. Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Democrat James Mackler, who dropped from Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, has endorsed his his former competitor Phil Bredesen.

When he dropped from the race, Mackler said today’s political climate is a time for unity. He echoed those words Friday in a statement sent to News 2.

I joined the Army after 9/11 because I felt like I had to do more and I entered this U.S. Senate race eight months ago because I felt called to public service. Public service is under attack when extremists like Marsha Blackburn vote to end AmeriCorps. Washington is broken. No one is working for Tennesseans and we need people who are going to work for common sense solutions. This is the time for unity and there is no time to waste which is why I am happy to be endorsing Phil Bredesen for U.S. Senate.

Bredesen, former Tennessee governor and Nashville mayor, said he’s honored for the support.

“I’m honored to receive James Mackler’s support and I admire his deep commitment to service to our nation. I look forward to watching the success of James’ ‘Believe in Service’ initiative and working with him in the future,” he wrote.

After dropping from the race, Mackler launched a political action committee called “Believe in Service” that will support federal candidates “who protect and expand valuable national service programs like AmeriCorps.”