Emergency hearing held in Brentwood Academy rape case

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A day after the court dismissed the lawsuit against Brentwood Academy regarding sexual assault and rape, an emergency hearing was held.

Bureon Ledbetter, a retired attorney who reportedly offered advice to the victim’s family in the casewas the topic of the hearing.

Ledbetter wasn’t licensed to practice law in Tennessee, but he represented himself as an attorney in the case to the media. He was also supposed to testify in a hearing on Thursday, but refused, claiming attorney-client privilige.

Because of those reasons, defense attorneys for the minors accused of rape at Brentwood Academy filed a motion for the emergency hearing. Ledbetter did not show up for Friday’s hearing, prompting defense attorneys to want him to be held in contempt of court.

The judge later denied a request to issue an arrest warrant for Ledbetter. She said any sensitive information that Ledbetter may have must be returned immediately.

On Thursday, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, which means it can’t be refiled.

Defense attorneys who filed Friday’s motion said a lawsuit such as the Brentwood Academy case can be dismissed when a person who has been ordered to testify refuses to do so.