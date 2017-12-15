‘Dancing Lights of Christmas’ continues to thrive in new location

LEBANON, TENN. (WKRN) – It is set to be another busy weekend in Lebanon at The Dancing Lights of Christmas. Cars started to back up before the show even started.

If you attend the light exhibit on a weekend night you can expect a wait. However, some business owners told News 2 the show’s new location has been great for business.

The light exhibit was moved here to the Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon after seven years at Jellystone Park in the Opryland area.

The move came after zoning and traffic concerns in the Music Valley Drive area.

Maged Hanna is the owner of the Race Way 770.

His gas station is right along the route where cars line up to see the show. He says the exhibits’ move to Lebanon has translated into a business boom for his gas station.

“They actually come to use the restroom and then they buy stuff from the store and it’s good for us,” says Maged Hanna the gas station owner. Hanna says his sales on gas and snacks are up.

Lebanon resident Crystal Dilley saw the show in its new location. She says traffic can get bad in this location too.

“I remember coming here last weekend and I couldn’t believe how backed up it was,” said Dilley. She told News 2 she beat the traffic by going to see the show during the week.

“We saw the them on Tuesday. Tuesday night and they were a blast. It was the first time I had ever been,” said Dilley.

People who attended the light show told News 2 the average wait time on the weekend is about 2 hours. Others reported getting through the show in a little as 45 minutes during the work week.