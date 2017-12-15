Company donates $15K for Metro police bicycles in honor of slain teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After hearing about the teenager shot and killed while protecting his family, a Nashville company is stepping up in his honor.

Ja’Donte Hancock died last Tuesday when two men broke into his family’s Capitol Hill home during an armed home invasion. Metro police said the 17-year-old Hillsboro High School student confronted the suspects, who then shot him to death.

In the wake of his tragic sudden passing, E3 Construction Services decided to donate $15,000 to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The company said it has several residential and mixed-use projects in the area, and its owner—John Eldridge III—contacted police to see what the community needed.

The donation will be used to purchase 10 police patrol bicycles to increase community policing within the North Nashville area.

A check for $15,000 was presented Friday to the department with Ja’Donte’s family at hand.

MORE: Family, friends want justice for teen who died protecting his family

The suspects in Ja’Donte’s death have not been identified or arrested. Police released a description of the men based on information from the family.

They are believed to be in their late 20s to 30s. One of them, who wore a red beanie hat and a red jacket, smelled of alcohol and had the appearance of being intoxicated, according to the victims. The other gunman was masked and wore all black clothing.

“Community members are asked to take note of the red beanie hat and red jacket clothing description of the one gunman,” Metro police said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.