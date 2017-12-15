College student accused of offering chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio college student at Youngstown State University student is accused of trying to trade chicken alfredo and Sprite for sex with an underage boy.

Police said 22-year-old Albert Maruna IV believed that he was talking to a 15-year-old boy online, but it was really an undercover officer.

Conversations with Maruna began on Dec. 5 after he responded to a posting on a dating application, according to a police report.

The officer told Maruna he was 15, at which time the college student responded that he didn’t believe in age, according to the report.

Police said Maruna’s conversations soon turned to the topic of sexual activity, and Maruna sent nude photographs to the officer. Police said it was evident that he started to develop feelings for the “teen boy” as he told the officer, “You are my one and only,” and that he would like to be his husband some day.

According to a police report, the 22-year-old tried to arrange a meeting with the officer, requesting that he wear a jock strap during their time together.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon, Maruna arranged to meet the officer at a location in Austintown, telling him that he is bringing lube, Sprite and chicken alfredo.

Maruna was then arrested and charged with importuning, disseminating matter harmful or obscene to juveniles, possession of criminal tools and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Police said he was found with the items, including a Tupperware container of chicken alfredo.

Police said during questioning, Maruna did not appear to deem having sex with a 15-year-old boy as being wrong.