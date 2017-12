NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There will be closures on Spring Street right on the east side of the loop.

TDOT will be working there from First to Ellington through the weekend.

In Murfreesboro, there’s a good traffic alert there. The bridge over Broad Street, Old Fort Pkwy and Memorial Blvd will open this weekend.

Crews plan to have traffic open in both directions by Saturday.

Be cautious, because there will still be workers completing things like paving and landscaping.