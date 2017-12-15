Clarksville police search for man missing since late November

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are asking the public for help finding a 36-year-old man who went missing in late November.

James Stockard, 36, was last seen Nov. 27 at his home. Family and friends told police no one has heard from since Nov. 30.

There’s a chance he is in the Nashville area. If he is spotted, please call 911 so police can do a welfare check.

Anyone with information can call Detective Hurst, 931-648-0656, ext 5263, TIPSLINE 931-645-8477, or or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.