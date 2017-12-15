Announcement to be made on this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Details on this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Nashville will be announced Thursday morning.

The announcement will be made at MadeFirst, the company that makes the Music Note that drops at midnight.

The party, dubbed Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve, will take place at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for the second year.

Keith Urban is headlining this year’s concert with performances by Maren Morris, Cheap Truck, Carly Pearce, Jonny P., Larkin Poe, and Fisk Jubilee Singers.

City officials said earlier this month, Nashville was named the No. 1 destination in the USA Today Readers’ Choice Top 10 Best Places to Ring in the New Year contest.