15-year-old with autism reported missing in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old girl went missing from a home in Christian County, and the sheriff’s office is hoping the public can help find her.

Madison Wheeler was last seen at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night on Gracey-Herndon Road.

She was wearing giraffe print pajama pants and had a pink blanket with her. She is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Madison has also been diagnosed with a mild form of autism and may be exposed to the cold weather.

Anyone with information regarding Madison’s whereabouts is asked to please call 270-890-1300 or 911.