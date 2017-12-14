Toddler injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A toddler was injured in a North Nashville shooting Thursday evening.

Police responded to the call in the 2400 block of 26th Ave. N.

Police said the shooting involved a woman’s boyfriend and ex-boyfriend.

Officers said The ex-boyfriend came to the door of the home and confronted the boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend fired a shot near the doorway and the bullet grazed a young boy that was in the home, according to police.

The toddler was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police said they have a good idea of who the suspect is but names are not being released at this time.