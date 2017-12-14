Tennessee increases DUI enforcement over holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Safety Office just began it’s impaired-driving enforcement campaign for the holiday season.

From December 13 -31, THSO partners with state and local law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement of drunk-driving laws.

The campaign will include increased public messaging and more sobriety checkpoints state-wide.

December is National Drugged and Drunk Driving Prevention Month. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk-driving fatalities spike around the Holidays.

In the United States over the past five years, an average of 300 people have died each year in drunk driving crashes the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

According to THSO, in Tennessee, more than 500 crashes occurred in December as a result of impaired driving. However, drunk-driving fatality numbers are trending in the right direction.

At this time in 2016, there had been 208 deaths related to impaired-driving. So far this year, there have only been 167.

Also, an examination of drunk-driving fatality data from 2007 to 2016, indicates a steady downward trend in fatalities over the past decade.

Julie Edwards tracks crime trends each Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.