TBI: Tennessee gun crimes up 24.8% in 4 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a report Thursday outlining the nature and volume of reported gun-related crime across the state in a four year period.

The report utilizes data submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

The report states that:

From 2013 to 2016, firearm-related criminal offenses increased by 24.8%.

The number of reported Murders involving a firearm increased by 54.7% in the four-year study period.

Aggravated Assaults accounted for the largest portion of reported firearms-related crime, and increased by 30.5% from 2013 to 2016.

Males (85.8%) were nine times more likely to engage in firearm-related criminal offenses than Females (8.8%).

TBI Director Mark Gwyn said that he was startled by the statistics.

“I am deeply concerned with the findings of this report reflecting a substantial increase in firearm-related crimes in our state. This increase puts an additional strain on Tennessee’s law enforcement resources and poses a serious threat to public safety,” said Gwyn.

This is the first time the TBI has done this study.