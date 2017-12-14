Sara McAdams, Westhills Elementary, December 14, 2017

Sara McAdams is the librarian at Westhills Elementary in Lewisburg, Marshall County.

Peers say she’s a positive force – teaching enrichment classes that peak students’ interests in career paths and hobbies.

She uses art projects to help students visualize lessons.

Students love that she pushes them to do their best!

So we salute Sara McAdams as our News 2 Educator of the week.

