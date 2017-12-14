Rep. Black’s allegations spur a look at Tennessee’s Capitol Hill history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor’s candidate Diane Black says she was called offensive names and fended off a colleague while serving in the Tennessee General Assembly.

The words from Black, a current Middle Tennessee U.S. representative, come in an article about Congress cleaning up its act concerning sexual harassment, but what about the place she once served in Tennessee?

In the Wednesday article for the website Townhall, Rep. Black wrote of fending off one male colleague in an elevator in her early years as a Tennessee State Representative in 1998.

Another male member called her “Nurse Goodbody.”

She also told of being in Tennessee Senate leadership in 2009 and helping force one of her male Republican colleagues to resign after learning of his affair with an intern.

Black is also hoping to the Republican nomination for governor in Tennessee, so is Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell who also served with Black in the house.

“I can comment on how it’s been handled since I have been Speaker of the House,” she told News 2 Wednesday. “We have reformed our worker’s harassment policy. We made it updated. It was 19 years old.”

Harwell spearheaded efforts that removed House member Jeremy Durham last year after media reports led to a state attorney general’s investigation alleging some form of sexual harassment with 22 Capitol Hill women.

Earlier this year, brand new lawmaker Mark Lovell resigned after allegations he groped a female at a legislative event.

“All that was done and was public,’ added the Speaker. “So the final report that was issued on the member was transparent and we do protect the names of those who are the victims.”

On Monday, Tennessee House staffers underwent mandatory sexual harassment training. Clearly, the issue of sexual harassment in the government workplaces, will be an issue as we head in the 2018 election year.

