Prosecutor: Local pedophiles using Pinterest, Kik to upload and transfer child porn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Child predators are using new, creative ways to store and transfer child pornography every day, says local prosecutors.

On Tuesday, a Nashville man was arrested and charged for storing child porn on the app “Dropbox.”

According to the affidavit, 20-year-old Carlos Carrillo confessed to police after Dropbox turned him in.

The document states Carrillo also confessed to trading hundreds of sexually explicit images of children using the chat app “Kik”.

He was charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Nashville Assistant District Attorney Tammy Meade is prosecuting the case.

She says online companies often use algorithms to search for and find illegal material on their servers.

For example, Meade is prosecuting a local case where someone used Pinterest to upload child pornography.

“Everyone in America thinks that Pinterest is a safe place to go get home ideas and craft ideas but people are using that now to upload child pornography,” she said. “There’s not any internet site or any app provider that’s safe.”

However, she says many of her cases come from Snapchat.

“How many teenagers in this city are on Snapchat? That’s an image that pops up, goes away but it can be captured through various ways,” Meade said. “The next thing you know we have child pornography that’s being distributed that started on something that most every teenager has.”

She urges parents to talk to their children about how to safely use apps and the internet and to constantly check their phones and computers. You never know who is lurking on the other end.

Carrillo is in jail and will appear in court Tuesday, December 19.

A neighbor who lives across the street says she saw Carrillo being arrested and was shocked by the allegations against him.

“I was like what is going on because it’s not usually an area where we see a lot of police,” said Francheska Seda. “I was very concerned, my neighbor has two daughters.”

Seda says she also plans on policing her children’s phones when they come of age.

“If I have to pay for a phone then my child has to let me see what’s going on on their phone,” she said.

Carrillo is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond.