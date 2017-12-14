Single-car crash kills driver on 101st Parkway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car went off the road on 101st Airborne Division Parkway around 4:30 a.m.Thursday morning, killing the driver.

Clarksville police say the driver was a 37-year-old man, whose name will not be released until his family can be notified.

It remains unknown why he veered off the road, hit a rock embankment, and flipped several times near the West Fork Bridge.

The man was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where died from his injuries. No one else was in the car, a 2007 Kia Optima.

Clarksville police say this is the 12th fatal crash this year