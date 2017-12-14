News 2 and American Red Cross team up for Holiday Hero Blood Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Red Cross is looking for everyday heroes who are willing to give the gift you cannot buy in a store – the gift of blood or platelets that can save someone’s life.

News 2 is proud to host the Holiday Hero Blood Drive on Monday, Dec. 18, from 9:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.at the Red Cross Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave.

“This time of year, everyone is searching for just the right gift,” said Mario Sedlock, director of donor recruitment for the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “When you give a blood or platelet donation, we’ll take care of the gift wrapping and deliver it right to a patient in need!”

If you can’t make it to Nashville Monday, here are some mobile sites:

From 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro

From 3 to 7 p.m., Sampson Freewill Baptist Church, 29004 SR 30, Pikeville

From 1 to 6 p.m., Wal-Mart, 1224 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville

From 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., The Marty Community Room, 1 Park Ave., Adamsville

Donations are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplants, patients with leukemia, cancer or sick cell disease. Blood donations traditionally decline between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Yet the need for blood is astonishing. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day to help patients at some 2,600 hospitals across the country. While all donations are critically important, the biggest need is for blood types AB, O negative, B negative and A negative. Here’s why:

Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to patients with any blood type.

Types A negative and B negative blood can be transfused to Rh-positive or negative patients.

Type AB is the universal plasma type, which can be given to patients of all blood types.

Eligible donors with types O negative, B negative and A negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

To streamline your donation experience, schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, or use the Red Cross Blood donor app. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors can save even more time by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online by visiting org/RapidPass.

Wherever you happen to live in Middle Tennessee, there’s a blood drive nearby this holiday season:

Friday, Dec. 15

Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sampson Freewill Baptist Church, 29004 SR 30, Pikeville, TN 37367 3 to 7 p.m.

Wal-Mart, 1224 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville, TN 37334 1 to 6 p.m.

The Marty Community Room, 1 Park Ave., Adamsville, TN 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 316 N. Horton Parkway, Chapel Hill, TN 37034 1 to 7 p.m.

Fairlanes Church of Christ, 101 Dow Drive, Shelbyville, TN 37160 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

LifePoint Church, 506 Legacy Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167 1 to 7 p.m.

Edgemont Baptist Church, 150 Fairfield Pike, Shelbyville, TN 37160 2 to 6 p.m.

Collinwood Freewill Baptist, 1st Ave. N., Collinwood, TN 2 to 6 p.m.

White Bluff Church of Christ, 4416 Highway 70, White Bluff, TN 2 to 7 p.m.

Burns Church of Christ, 2718 Church St., Burns, TN 3 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 3 to 7 p.m.

Thompson Station Church, 2604 Thompson Station Road, Thompson Station, TN 37179 2 to 7 p.m.

Celina Church of Christ, 300 Church St., Celina, TN 38551 1 to 6 p.m.

Ethridge Church of Christ, 3805 Highway 43 N., Ethridge, TN 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church,1709 Highway 25 E., Cross Plains, TN 3 to 7 p.m.