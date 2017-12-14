Nashville real estate: Home values up from 2016 and rising

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As we all know, Nashville is a very popular place to live right now. A lot of people are buying houses, and for many of them, it’s their first time.

That can be discouraging when they’re flying off the market as fast as you find them.

Experts say typically a house stays on the market for just under two months, including the time it takes to close, which is usually about 30 days.

But if you’ve been searching for a new home recently, you know some entry level homes go even faster.

“Nashville is currently the fastest growing metro market among the top 50 metros in the U.S. Annually we’re up 13 percent in home value appreciation, which is twice the pace of the national market, and a lot of that growth, again, we’re seeing in the more entry-level homes,” said Zillow Economist, Sarah Mikhitarian.

Growth has been fast for close to two years, and we’re told nothing currently indicates that we would see a dip in home values any time soon.

These are the current housing market numbers from Zillow:

Home Values

$227,300

Up 13 percent from last October, twice the pace of the national market

Fastest-rising home values among the 50 largest markets in the U.S.

Has been growing at a double-digit pace for 19 straight months

Rent

$1,489

Up 2 percent annually, in line with national trends

Days on Zillow

59 days – which includes the time to close, which can be up to 30 days

Ranks 13th fastest-selling market of the top 50 in the U.S.

Inventory

Up 9 percent annually

Nationally inventory is still falling on a year-over-year basis (-12 percent)

Seeing a slight return of inventory, but it’s still hovering near historic lows