Nashville Predators shutout Edmonton Oilers 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators swept back to back games in Canada, beating the Oilers 4-0 Thursday night in Edmonton.

Juuse Saros was spectacular in net for Nashville with 46 saves. That set a franchise record for saves in a shutout, and Saros kept Nashville in the game early surviving a 22 shot first period alone.

In the second period, Nashville exploded for all four goals. Pontus Aberg to the party started with his second of the season when he deflected a shot from Mattias Ekholm for a 1-0 lead. The play was reviewed for a high stick, but stood.

Then on the power play it was Ekholm firing again and while Laurent Brossoit made the save for Edmonton he also left the net wide open for Kevin Fiala to slap home the rebound. It was the seventh of the season for Nashville and it made it 2-0.

Kyle Turris and Roman Josi also scored their seventh goals of the season in that second period to give Nashville a 4-0 lead.

After that, Saros slammed the door as the Predators beat Edmonton for the 10th time in a row. Saros is 3-0-1 in his last four starts.