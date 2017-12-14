Nashville business owner does good for others while fighting own battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All across Nashville, there are women making a difference, whether it’s in the business world, in the community, or in the lives of those less fortunate.

Megan Evans tackles all of those areas and more, all while fighting her own battle.

She is known for a lot of things: small business owner, stylist, image consultant, creative, advocate and volunteer, just to name a few.

“My tag line was ‘celebrity style for everyday people,’ said Evans.

Let’s start with that one: stylist. For Evans, it’s more than just picking out clothes for clients.

“I knew that I could help instill confidence in people, which is what I became very passionate about,” she said.

But what Evans is known for is not something you’ll find on her business card. It’s her grace.

“I was told at 24 that I would end up in a wheelchair, and I looked at the doctor and said, ‘No I won’t,’” she recalls.

Evans held her head high when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, or MS, at such a young age.

She showed that grace under pressure is, in fact, courage.

“I said that’s not going to be me, that’s not going to happen, that’s not how I’m going to live my life,” she told News 2.

It’s been 14 years since that diagnosis, and Evans has been busy. She started her styling company, moved to New York then to Los Angeles, where she met her now husband and they both realized they shared a passion for helping foster children.

“It’s really horrible what they go through. The fact that they don’t have families to love them, it really just gets me,” said Evans. “The fact that there are so many kids out there who are given trash bags to move from home to home like a piece of dirt is horrible.”

In true entrepreneurial spirit, Evans wanted to do something to make a difference. For that, she went back to her roots in East Tennessee.

“We were finding a way to connect back to the south and give back to it at the same time. It was always going to be a brand that would give back,” she said.

That’s when Y’allsome was born in their garage in Los Angeles. They sell T-shirts with catchy phrases like “Dolly is my Spirit Animal” or “Boiled Peanut” on baby onesies.

These southern goods actually do good. Ten percent of all sales goes to help foster kids.

But Evans and her husband Craig didn’t stop there. They also created custom T-shirts to raise thousands of dollars for Hurricane Harvey victims and for families of the Charleston church shooting victims.

Business is good, too. Y’allsome has donated more than $75,000 to various causes with no signs of slowing down.

The Evans family soon realized, though, that Nashville was where they wanted to be. So they packed everything up and headed south.

“It’s pretty amazing, the Nashville spirit. It honestly is,” she said.

Evans’ fight with MS is ongoing, and some days are better than others. But no matter what, she starts her day with a little bit of grace and a whole lot of strength.

“My grandmother used to make us in the morning, she used to say, ‘OK, tell me about your day.’ We always started with I got up, I brushed my teeth, I did this or whatever, and tell you about the rest of your day,” remembers Evans. “Well that’s my thing. I gotta get up and keep going every day. Doesn’t matter. You just gotta get up.”

