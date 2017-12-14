Man on Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fugitive on the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list was arrested Thursday in Texas.

Antoine Adams, 28, was taken into custody by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau.

He had been on the run since he escaped the Marshall County jail on Nov. 5.

Prior to his escape, the TBI says Adams was being held in connection to a homicide in Slayden, Mississippi, but he also faces first-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges out of Shelby County, Tennessee, in connection to the death of Marquis Bell in February 2017.