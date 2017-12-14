Lebanon police get real life training through technology

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police officer’s job can go from zero to 100 in the blink of an eye.

On Thursday, Lebanon police were put in very tense and realistic training situations that they could encounter on the street and be forced to handle in a split second.

Its an interactive video system called Milor Range that offers thousands of realistic police scenarios and forces cops to interact with the situation by trying to make the right choice, shoot or don’t shoot.

Sgt. PJ Hardy said it’s an investment the city has made in the police department because it wants he force to be as safe and professional as possible.

“This is as close to live action training as you can get. We have hundreds upon hundreds of scenarios based on real exercises that give officers and trainees and even citizens, it gives them real world aspect of what can happen on the road.

Every call can go from zero to 10 in one second. It’s a good way to train and see how officers react and evaluate their command presence. This is one of the most advanced technologies in police training and we are so fortunate to have it,” said Hardy.

Police Chief Mike Justice said the system is ancillary, designed to complement training. The chief said shooting real weapons on the range can be expensive because of the cost of ammunition. The Milo system is available to officers.

“It offers training with tasers, pistols, long guns and pepper spray. It has hundreds if not thousands of scenarios all programmed to shoot or don’t shoot. We can’t teach officers everything they should know, things they encounter are different. Every call is fluid,” said Hardy.

Jordan Affouritt just graduated from the academy and has only been on the force a few months.

The husband and father of three trained on the system and he said it was invaluable, especially for a young officer who has not seen much action yet.

“We can learn from our mistakes. What we do wrong on the screen we can go back and change that in real life there is no going back,” said Affourtit.