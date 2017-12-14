Kroger, Second Harvest raise hundreds of thousands to feed hungry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of thousands of hungry people in Tennessee will be served this holiday season, thanks to generous donations from Tennesseans.

News 2 teamed up with Kroger for the “Can Hunger” campaign to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

More than $77,000 was raised at Kroger stores in Middle Tennessee. Kroger officials also donated money.

The President of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Jaynee Davis told News 2 one in seven Tennesseans struggles with hunger.

“These are working folks just like you and me. They’re folks that are doing their best to put food on their table, shelter for their families, health care, etc. but sometimes those expenses just become too much for folks,” said Davis.

The $150,000 donation will provide 600,000 meals this holiday season.

You can get involved with Second Harvest by volunteering, donating or organizing a food drive at your workplace or church.