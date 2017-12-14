Homicide victims to be honored by families, Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of families will fill Centennial Park on Thursday to honor loved ones lost to homicide.

The Season to Remember memorial service is an annual event sponsored by Metro police’s Victim Intervention Program, the District Attorney’s Office, Tennessee Voices for Victims, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

For 23 years, families and friends have had a chance to heal and celebrate loved ones before the holidays.

One by one family members are called forward, to hang specialized ornaments on a tree. Each ornament, specially decorated to honor the homicide victim.

The event begins at 5:45 p.m.

There have been 100 homicides so far in Nashville this year–the highest since 1997, when there were 112.