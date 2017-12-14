3 found guilty in murder of Knoxville football player Zaevion Dobson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After eight days of the Zaevion Dobson murder trial, a verdict was reached Thursday in his murder.

Christopher Bassett was found guilty of first-degree murder, while Richard Williams and Kipling Colbert Jr. were found guilty of facilitation of first-degree murder.

The bonds of Colbert and Williams were also revoked.

Dobson, 15, was shot and killed by a single bullet in Lonsdale on Dec. 17, 2015, nearly two years ago. Investigators said he was shielding friends from gunfire when he died.

During the trial, the jury heard from family and friends of Dobson, law enforcement officials and a variety of other experts. The state argued that a territorial gang rivalry was the reason for Dobson’s murder.

The state says 34 shots were fired at Zaevion and his five friends that night. The state argued all three defendants are members of a gang, saying investigators found gang graffiti on signs at the scene of a shooting earlier that night and all three defendants were in a rap video together.

Since the 15-year-old died protecting his friends, he was honored after his death by both President Barack Obama and the ESPYs awards.

