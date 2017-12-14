Fight continues over Greer stadium, Fort Negley grounds re-development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country star Kix Brooks has joined the fight to save Fort Negley.

He first announced his opposition to Mayor Megan Barry’s proposal to re-develop the old Greer Stadium in a Facebook post.

Thursday, he shared his thoughts with News 2 on what he calls a “looming battle” to protect the historic Fort Negley grounds.

There has been a lot of pushback on the mayor’s plans to develop the 21 acres where the stadium sits along with the neighboring historic park.

Brooks is speaking out after the group “Save Nashville Parks” posted an educational video on the history of the battlefield grounds.

The video comes after famed music producer T Bone Burnett announced he wanted to build a development on the property that includes restaurants, affordable housing, greenways and a walking district on the land.

While it’s a plan that Mayor Barry supports, others are concerned there may be human remains on the Civil War battlefield.

Brooks says it all comes down to what will happen to 21 acres of valuable “dirt” at the base of the fort.

The group “Save Nashville Parks” tells us they want to tear down the eye sore that is Greer Stadium and restore the land for public park space.

“As one can plainly see in the video, the cloud hill proposal does not touch Fort Negley,” Reps for Cloud Hill told News 2.

Cloud Hill will not be building luxury condos. The proposal calls for around 200 affordable and workforce housing units near downtown, something that is desperately needed in Nashville right now.”

Mayor Barry issued a statement regarding the matter.

The Cloud Hill Partnership has put together a very thoughtful proposal for a private-public partnership that would convert an unused and aging baseball facility, and the associated surface parking lots, and turn it into active green space, open space, restaurant and retail, affordable housing, and work-space for creative entrepreneurs. Additionally, they have been very intentional in their plan to honor and respect the historic Fort Negley Park, which is currently underutilized by the public because the adjacent Greer stadium property sits empty.

Right now, they are awaiting the findings of an archaeological survey of the area that is currently underway.

It is believed that will come out in the next few weeks and from there the next steps will be determined.