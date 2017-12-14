Decision not yet reached as to which city will get MLS team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A decision has yet to be reached as to which city will get a Major League Soccer team.

MLS officials said Thursday its Board of Governors had a productive meeting to discuss the bids from Nashville, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Sacramento.

But league officials said the Expansion Committee will “continue to work with the four finalists and plan to have a more details shortly.”

Major League Soccer's statement regarding expansion: pic.twitter.com/M3vj0iPOQD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 14, 2017

A decision was expected Thursday after each city made its final bid for a MLS team in New York City last week.

If a soccer team comes to Music City, a stadium would likely be built at the fairgrounds off Wedgewood Avenue.