Brentwood Academy lawsuit dismissed in Williamson County

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Brentwood Academy rape case has been dismissed, according to a Williamson County Court affidavit.

The affidavit states that the lawsuit was dismissed “With Prejudice” which means the lawsuit can’t be refiled.

It is unclear why the judge dismissed the lawsuit at this time.

The affidavit also states that the plaintiffs are required to pay the defendants’ legal fees.

The lawsuit was originally filed in August, when the family alleged that the school failed to prevent and respond to repeated alleged sexual assaults of their child by fellow students in a locker room during the 2014-15 school year.

Brentwood Academy officials have denied any wrongdoing from the beginning of the case.

The case was set for a hearing Tuesday in Williamson County Court.