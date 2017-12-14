ABC terminates relationship with Mario Batali, removes him from ‘The Chew’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Television company ABC has terminated it’s relationship with celebrity chef Mario Batali.

A spokesperson for the company also said he will no longer appear on the “The Chew” after it completed its review into the allegations against him.

“While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct,” the spokesperson continued.

Batali stepped down from his restaurant empire earlier this week after four women accused him of groping them inappropriately in an article published by the Eater.

He has appeared on “The Chew” since its debut six years ago and oversees several restaurants in a handful of cities.

Batali apologized in a statement Monday, and said that “much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.”