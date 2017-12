MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly cutting through a fence at Baker Roofing in Madison early Thursday morning.

Police said the two suspects were caught on security surveillance attempting to break in to cars on the property.

Both suspects were found on the lot and taken into custody.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

Police said this is not the first time the business has been broken into.

Additional information was not released.